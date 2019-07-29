Hunter x Hunter Nendoroid Preview Does Gon Justice

Good Smile’s Nendoroid line of collectible figures are some of the most popular collectibles among anime fans because they take popular characters from a wide variety of franchises and give them an adorable chibi makeover. But what fans truly love about these makeovers is that the designs of the characters themselves aren’t compromised in any way and often show off a character’s best aspects in a new way.

With Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter joining this popular line of collectibles next, fans were wondering how his characters would translate to this collection. With a closer look at the upcoming release for Gon Freeccs, it’s clear that he’s done justice as it includes his most popular look ever.

Freeing shared an updated look at the new Gon Freeccs Nendoroid, and not only does it have his outfit from the Chimera Ant arc it’s revealed that one of the swappable looks for this new Nendoroid is an adorable take on his most powerful form. This long haired transformation is one of the most memorable images of the entire series, and the physical and mental damage it did to Gon is still being felt even in the most recent chapters.

Although its an extremely traumatic transformation for the character, the real reason it’s still remembered to this day is its admittedly ridiculous look. Gon’s super long hair and buff form were a result of him forcing his body to mature, and it gave him a power and speed boost but also destroyed his body as a result. But now fans can enjoy the look in a much cuter fashion, and will be able to revel in its humorous nature without any of the trauma.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.