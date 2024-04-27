Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 3 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8's anime has made its comeback with a brand new episode, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the release of Episode 3 with a special sketch! Kaiju No. 8 is likely the biggest standout release of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first few episodes have demonstrated why as they premiered at the same time around the world. While the anime introduced fans to Kafka Hibino and his dream of joining the military forces helping to defend Japan from giant monsters, the newest episode of the anime saw him putting it all to the test to join this military.

Kafka is now having to balance his life as the titular Kaiju No. 8 while trying to fight all of the giant monsters attacking every day, and fans will see even more chaos breaking out in the episodes to come. To help celebrate the release of Episode 3 of the anime, Kaiju No. 8 series creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a new sketch of Kafka and Reno that you can check out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the new anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."