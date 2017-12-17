‘Hunter x Hunter’ Shows Off Greed Island Card Set

Hunter x Hunter fans have a lot to look forward to in 2018, and one of the biggest reasons is a full scale replica of the card game from the series’ Greed Island arc.

Jump Festa 2018 offered a new look at many of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump series, and that includes Hunter x Hunter merchandise. An ad for Premium Bandai’s replica Greed Island card set lays out the entire 100 card set.

Hunter x Hunter ad for the Greed Island card game at Jump Festa 2018 pic.twitter.com/PgFgn6WQut — Hunter ❌ Hunter Returns January 29th! (@OfficialHxH) December 15, 2017

There are 100 Restricted Slot cards and 40 Spell cards all featuring the art of series creator Yoshihiro Togashi. To make this even more impressive, the SS class cards such as series famous Breath of Archangel and Blue Planet will have a holographic foil covering. The set also comes with a poster, binder, and a case matching the series’ Joystation which “Greed Island” is played on. For interested fans in importing the set, it runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April.

If this is a little too expensive for your tastes, you can still celebrate your love of Hunter x Hunter with Premium Bandai’s replica of the Beatle 07 for your mobile phone.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014. The Hunter x Hunter manga has just announced it was returning from its most recent hiatus in January 2018.