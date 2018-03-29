Report: ’Hunter x Hunter' Is Going On Yet Another Hiatus

Just a few hours ago, the day was like any other for Hunter x Hunter fans. However, that all changed when a new report came to pass. According to a slip from one manga leaker, Shueisha is about to put Hunter x Hunter on hiatus — again.

No, really. Don't be shocked. Just breathe through the pain and you'll be fine.

Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions revealed the worst update when he posted an update about the 19th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

"Shonen Jump Issue 19 will have Haikyu!! on the cover and lead color pages," the fans revealed. "Meanwhile, Hunter x Hunter manga is going on hiatus after Shonen Jump Issue 18 (Chapter 380)."

Given Yonkou's track record with scoops, fans are willing to consider the update legit. As you can imagine, the fandom is upset about the sudden reveal, and many are trying to wrap their heads around the break.

Of course, this kind of hiatus is nothing new to the Hunter x Hunter community. In fact, the manga has been on hiatus for more than 60% of its lifetime. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has put the series on numerous hiatuses before with its last ending earlier this year. When Hunter x Hunter enters its new hiatus, it will have only put out 10 chapters since its last break.

So far, there is no word on when Hunter x Hunter will make its return to Weekly Shonen Jump. The series will be on a break this week before sharing chapter 380 in the magazine's following issue. Fans hope they will learn more about the hiatus when Shueisha publishes the Hunter x Hunter chapter leading up to its impending break.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It's one of Shueisha's most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

