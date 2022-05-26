Hunter x Hunter Creator Tackles New Chapter with Cryptic Tweet

✖

Hunter x Hunter has not even made its comeback yet, but that is not stopping the series from taking over social media. Earlier this week, creator Yoshihiro Togashi riled up fans all over the world when they made their debut on Twitter. It was there the artist confirmed they've resumed work on Hunter x Hunter, and Togashi just dropped a new sneak-peek on fans.

And this time? Well, it seems Togashi is starting to work on a new chapter, and fans are geeking out over the surprise update.

Taking to Twitter, Togashi posted a photo from his draft desk, and it shows him sketching on a paper labeled '7' as you can see above. This comes just days after the artist shared a similar photo of him with a page labeled '6'. It seems his draft of the previous chapter is done, and Togashi is now putting his energy into this seventh chapter.

Of course, this teaser does not give anything major away about Hunter x Hunter or its comeback. All we know is that Togashi is sticking to his work and making quick progress despite his time away from the series. After all, Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus back in 2018, and it has been missing in action for over 1,200 days now. But clearly, Togashi is eager to close that streak with an update ASAP.

If you are not caught up with Hunter x Hunter, you can read its manga via Viz Media or Manga Plus. You can find the series' official synopsis below for more details:

"Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information and the right to call themselves "Hunters." Can Gon, a country boy, follow his father and join their ranks?"

What do you make of this latest update on Hunter x Hunter? What do you want to see from Togashi's next batch of chapters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.