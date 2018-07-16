‘Hunter x Hunter’ Gets A Special ‘My Hero Academia’ Fan-Crossover

Hunter x Hunter and My Hero Academia both have large worlds with many quirky characters, so it’s not a far-off thought to imagine a crossover working between the two super popular series.

Artist @Bakeddeer shared this fan-art of a Hunter x Hunter and My Hero Academia dream crossover, and the results blend even better than you’d imagine.

completed piece for BNHA x HxH pic.twitter.com/ZXlEmKwNb6 — Baked (@Bakeddeer) July 9, 2018

Not only do each of the characters look great in @Bakeddeer’s style, My Hero Academia‘s Midoriya, Bakugo, Iida, and Todoroki slot into Hunter x Hunter‘s main quartet pretty well. Iida stands in for Leorio, Todoroki for Kurapika, and most poignantly, Bakugo steeps into Killua’s also fiery personality, and Midoriya latches onto Gon’s cheery perspective. If only this crossover could become official somewhere down the line.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.