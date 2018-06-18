‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Shares New Gon and Killua Art

Shueisha is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a major art exhibit in Japan displaying the many works featured over the course of the last half century. This, of course, includes Hunter x Hunter.

While it was confirmed that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi would share new art at the exhibit, fans did not expect to see a new sketch featuring a super cute Gon (dressed as Hisoka) and Killua (dressed as Chrollo). Certainly makes you wish the manga would return from hiatus soon.

Starting July 17 in Japan and running until September 30, Shueisha is holding the third phase of their major exhibit which will celebrate series which made their mark or had a substantial run in the 2000s such as Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, Naruto, Haikyu!!, Gintama, Eyeshield 21, The Prince of Tennis, Assassination Classroom, Hikaru no Go, D. Gray Man, Death Note and more.

This is the third part of a major exhibit two-part exhibit at Roppongi Hills Complex’s Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery. The first part was titled “Sōkan 50 Shūnen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 1 Sōkan~1980 Nendai, Densetsu no Hajimari, which roughly translates to 50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 1: First Issue-1980s, Beginning of the Legend. This exhibit covered the magazine’s history from its first issue to popular series of the 1980s like Dr. Slump, Hokuto no Ken, and Mazinger Z.

The second part began in March and is titled “Sokan 50 Shunen Kinen Shukan Shonen Jump-ten Vol. 2 1990 Nendai, Hakko Busu 653-Man-bu no Shogeki” which roughly translates to “50th Anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s First Issue Exhibition Vol. 2: 1990s, Impact of 6.53 Million Copies in Print.” The exhibit will run until June 19 and celebrates such properties of the 90s like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Slam Dunk.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Hunter x Hunter is currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary in a big way. Premium Bandai is now selling a special set of silver earrings modeled after Gon’s big Nen transformation during the Chimera Ant arc. At about 3.5 inches long and 1.2mm wide, these earrings bearing Gon’s silhouette are stylish yet how off how much you love the series. Premium Bandai will soon take pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here), and the earrings will set you back 9,999 yen (about $90 USD).