Inferno Cop Star Junichi Goto Dies at 40 Years Old in Motorcycle Accident

Today, the anime fandom has come together to mourn the death of a beloved talent in the industry. Not long ago, reports surfaced in Japan confirming voice actor Junichi Goto has passed away. The actor was 40 years old.

According to a report by Anime News Network, Goto was killed on Monday, February 24 early in the morning. The voice actor was riding a motorcycle around 9:00 am when he hit part of the wall in Shoto Expressway’s Haneda Route. The patrol overseeing the Expressway responded to the incident after a male driver called in the accident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goto was rushed to the hospital following the incident, but he was unconscious the entire time. Once the actor arrived at the hospital, Goto was pronounced dead due to head injuries. At this time, there is no known cause for the accident, but an ongoing investigation hopes to provide more answers.

The witness who called in the accident said Goto’s vehicle “struck the side wall”, and it was not due to any inference from another vehicle. The report also notes that Goto passed the driver on his right and was driving a bit ahead when Goto struck the side wall.

Of course, fans are sad to hear about the tragic accident which took Goto at a young age. The actor is best known for his work on Inferno Cop as he played the show’s title character. He reprised the role in Space Patrol Luluco by Trigger later on, and Goto has also worked on other shows such as Detective Conan, SSSS.Gridman, Lupin III, and more.