Infinity Train: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Behind the Scenes of the Season Finale

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look behind the scenes of Infinity Train Book One, due to be released on DVD today from the studio. Created by Owen Dennis (former writer and storyboard artist from Regular Show), Cartoon Network’s mysterious and critically acclaimed series is coming to DVD with a host of bonus features including animatics, commentary tracks, and documentaries. The collection, priced at just under $15 USD, brings all ten episodes of the series.

In the series, fans can join Tulip on a mind-bending journey aboard the mysterious Infinity Train, alongside her companions Atticus, the canine king of Corginia, and One-One, a robot with dueling personalities. With puzzles and perils awaiting them in every car, and the relentless Steward on their trail, will Tulip ever find a way off the train and return home?

“Developed through Cartoon Network’s award-winning Global Artists program, Infinity Train’s original short provoked immediate attention, garnering more than 5 million views on its YouTube page,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family. “We know that fans are going to love the behind-the-scenes extra content, in addition to the 10 highly anticipated episodes from Book One.”

The series is already available on digital, so you can get it either physically or digitally right now from your retailer of choice.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.