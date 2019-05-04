Ingress: The Animation Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Ingress: The Animation, the anime adaptation of the Niantic mobile game Ingress, is now available to stream on Netflix. As is typical with the anime that fall under the “Netflix Original” banner, it has a traditional Japanese audio track with subtitles as well as English, German, Spanish, and French dubs. The 11-episode first season was first announced last year.

“The anime peers into the Ingress universe and allows viewers to see a part of that universe that is uniquely expressed,” Niantic founder John Hanke told Variety when it was initially announced.

While the show and the game share a name, the material presented in the two aren’t exactly identical. “There will be familiar characters and situations that have become famous in the game, but they will be experienced through a fresh interpretation with new characters, new actors,” Hanke said at the time. “Think of it like a reboot of a superhero franchise.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the show:

“After scientists discover a mysterious substance that can influence human minds, two factions wage an all-out battle to control its awesome power.”

ComicBook.com staff writer Nick Valdez wrote a preview based on the first three episodes of the show’s English dub, and here’s some of what he had to say about it:

“Watching the first three episodes of the series’ English dub, produced by Bang Zoom! Entertainment (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Love Hina), it captures a distinct vision of a bygone era of anime of when video game adaptations with completely original stories were the norm. This feeling permeates throughout the series’ drama and action set pieces, and elevates the experience with pure joy.”

You can read the full preview here.

Ingress: The Animation is now available on Netflix.

