Initial D Releases First Trailer for Sequel Anime: Watch

Initial D is one of the most influential manga and anime franchises of all time, and now it's sequel series will be getting an anime of its own and has released a new trailer to celebrate! Shuichi Shigeno's original manga series introduced fans to the world of street racing in Japan, and while this original run was famous in its own right, the anime itself had become a massive phenomenon. Thanks to the upbeat Eurobeat soundtrack and slick looking animation for the races themselves, the series became a major mainstay that influences fans to this day. Now it's coming back with a brand new sequel!

The Initial D sequel manga series, MF Ghost, first began four years after Shigeno completed the original run of the predecessor series, and has been a success for Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine since its launch in 2017. Fans had been wondering whether it would get an official anime adaptation of its own, and now many fans will be introduced to the world of the biggest racing anime and manga franchise of all time. With a scheduled release some time in 2023, MF Ghost has dropped its first full Eurobeat packed trailer that you can check out below:

MF Ghost will feature Tomohito Naka (who returns from the three Initial D films) as director for Felix Film. Kenichi Yamashita and Akihiko Inari will be handling the scripts for the series, Hiroki Uchida will be directing the 3D visuals, Naoyuki Onda will be designing the characters, and Akio Dobashi will be composing the music. The voice cast for the likes of the main character Kanata Katagiri or prominent additions like Ren Saionji have yet to be revealed as of this writing, but the series has given fans a first look at their character designs. Check them out below too:

If you're curious to find out more about the Initial D successor series, MF Ghost, the manga is currently licensed by Kodansha Comics and they hype the new series as such, "The author of Intiial D has roared back onto the track with another hit! In a near future where cars have mostly switched over to sustainable power, combustion engine racing is a rarity. The MFG is the last major race for this dying breed, and half-Japanese Kanata Rivington has come back to try his luck. But that's not all he's come to Japan to do...he's searching for his father, too. Can even the ambitious Kanata accomplish all he's set out to do?"

If you wanted to check out Initial D's original anime run, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation!