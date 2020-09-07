Interspecies Reviewers to Get U.S. Blu-ray Bundle Despite Recent Controversy

Interspecies Reviewers has had a rather eventful run this past year. The ecchi anime came under fire after it was removed from a popular network in Japan. The removal went international after other networks and streaming platforms pulled Interspecies Reviewers for its content. But thanks to one licensor, fans will be able to check out the show in full next year!

The big announcement was made over the weekend by RightStuf at Crunchyroll Expo. It was there the anime licensor made a series of announcements for its new titles. One of these titles is none other than Interspecies Reviewers, and RightStuf will give it a Blu-ray release next year.

According to the company's announcement, Interspecies Reviewers will be released on Blu-ray. It will be sold sometime in 2021 for North American audiences, and it will be part of RightStuf's Critical Mass Label. A trailer was also released fo the Blu-ray... and it is as NSFW as you would expect. So if you want to watch it, you can over on RightStuf's product page.

For anyone unsure about the Blu-ray purchase, we've laid out some details on the now-infamous anime below. Tokyo MX was the first to cancel Interspecies Reviewers before Funimation and other overseas licensors dropped it. The show is based on a light novel that follows a group of friends in a world filled with fantastical monsters. The group decides it is high time they took a trip around the world, and since this fictional land is filled with legal brothels, the gang decides to visit each one of them to review their services. After all, each brothel in this series is unique based on the species of monster working there, so you can see where the name Interspecies Reviewers comes from...!

