Inuyasha Gets New Funko Pops: Miroku, Koga, Noodle Eating, and More

It's been nearly a year since Funko released a proper wave of Pops inspired by Inuyasha, but fans were rewarded for their patience today with a big wave that includes a PX Exclusive Miroku, Koga, a Pop and Buddy of Kagomi with Kirara, and Inuyasha enjoying a bowl of noodles. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find them via the links below.

Details on a previously released Inuyasha Funko Pop wave can be found below. You can check out all of today's new Funko Pop releases right here.

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha follows the story of high school girl Kagome Higurashi. In it, Kagome finds herself thrown into the feudal era where she discovers her connection to a late priestess named Kikyo. Charged with protecting a relic known as the Sacred Jewel, Kagome teams up with a half-demon named Inuyasha who covets its power, and the manga details their journeys through Japan as they attempt to piece together the powerful gem. The series was adapted to a popular anime that ran for a number of years, ultimately covering the entire run of the manga. A sequel series, titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, aired for two seasons from October 2020 to March 2022.