Apple’s New iPhone 11 Feature Prompts Hilarious My Hero Academia Meme

New information about the Apple iPhone 11 has landed! With a series of new features to accompany the new cell phone’s release, fans of both Apple and anime are finding ways to link the two worlds together and have managed to find an ingenious way to combine My Hero Academia with the latest product from the technological juggernaut. The new iPhone comes with a new feature dubbed “Night Mode”, which allows users to take photos, and even see, in the dark without using the flash of the phone’s camera. Obviously, there is one character that fits this “dark mode” to a tee and fans were quick to point this comparison out.

Twitter User DarkShadowGoat highlighted Tokoyami, the UA Academy student with the massively powerful quirk which allows him to wield the power of “Dark Shadow”, with this anime fan favorite and Apple feature acting as two peas in a pod:

iPhone users when they’re about to download iOS 13 to get dark mode pic.twitter.com/R8keJmRsHs — JetBlackHero (@DarkShadowGoat) September 10, 2019

As is the case with nearly every quirk within the universe of My Hero Academia, each comes both with a heavy benefit and a subsequent weakness. Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow is no different as the ethereal being can sometimes free itself from his control in order to go completely berserk, making it impossible for the UA student to get the huge pitch black creature back under his sway. Hopefully, the upcoming iPhone will manage to stay entirely within the control of its user when all is said and done.

Tokoyami will return shortly to the anime world with the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia which will be releasing this fall, promising to give our main protagonists one of their most difficult challenges yet in the forms of Overhaul, the Yakuza, and the return of the League of Villains. As Tokoyami and his classmates continue to strengthen their quirks, they’ll need all the assistance they can get as the story moves forward.

What do you think of this comparison with the newest Apple product and the wielder of Dark Shadow? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.