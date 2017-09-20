Is Gaara's Son Heading To 'Boruto’?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the anime industry's most popular series, and it is not hard to see why. The sequel follows up on Naruto during his adulthood, and it has new heroes like Boruto and Sarada on its side. Oh, and it seems as if Gaara's son will join the pair soon.

Naruto fans will be familiar with Gaara, of course. The character is one of the franchise's most famous ninjas thanks to his tragic origin and friendship with Naruto. Gaara was introduced to fans back when Konoha held its first Chunin Exam, and he grew under Naruto's care to become the Kazekage. So, it is about time Boruto introduced the former host's son.

If you're not familiar with Gaara's son, you should know his name is Shinki. The boy is the adoptive son of Gaara, and he grew up under the watchful eyes of the Kazekage and his siblings. Shinki wears facial paint like Kankuro, and the ninja's special Bloodline Limit allows him to control Iron Sand.

Boruto is set to enter a filler arc following the completion of its 'Naruto Gaiden' arc, but Shinki's anime debut appears to loom ahead. The character was introduced in Naruto: Boruto the Movie, but fans expect the anime to readapt the film moving forward. Boruto's manga contains some extra scenes which the movie overlooked, and they will become important to the anime's building conflict. If the show does redo the Boruto movie, Shinki will be asked to return, and fans will get to watch an important missing scene between himself and Gaara.

In the manga, fans read as Gaara and his son spoke to one another during their travels to Konoha. Shinki told Gaara he would win at the Chunin Exams to make his father proud, and the ninja did just that. Shinki defeated the likes of Metal Lee and ChoCho during the event, but he never got to finish his rounds as the Chunin Exams were halted by Kinshiki and Momoshiki.

