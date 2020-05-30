Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 3 Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

✖

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? made its grand return with a second season and movie last year, but now it's going to be a little longer before the third season premieres as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second season came to an end last year with the tease that the third season would be back in the Summer of 2020, but unfortunately the official website and Twitter account for the third season confirmed that they would not be making this release date at this time as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

As they confirmed, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 will now be postponed from its originally scheduled July release and is now aiming to release in October as part of the Fall 2020 anime season. No concrete date has been set as of this writing, but the series will be updating fans when a decision is made.

The third season has been relatively mysterious, and we didn't get our first concrete look at Danmachi's third season until earlier this March with the first teaser trailer and key visual. This delay means that we'll unfortunately see even less of it now, but at least the health and safety of the cast and crew behind the new season will be better protected.

