Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Announced

After spending some time away, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? made its surprise return to anime with a second full season and even a feature length movie. This was already an impressive enough for a comeback from an anime fans haven’t seen since the first season ended its run back in 2015, but fans were wondering what would become of DanMachi once the second season wrapped. Wonder no more as it’s been confirmed to be coming back for a third season.

With the final episode of the series’ second season officially released, a short announcement video was released confirming that DanMachi would be returning for a third season in Summer 2020. So thankfully it won’t be as long of a wait for the third season as it was for the second.

Dubbed Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III, this new season will see Bell and the Hestia Familia take on all sorts of new challenges. There’s currently no word on which arcs of the original light novel series will be adapted for the third season of the series, but the second season’s finale seems to strongly imply more from new character Wiene, who will be portrayed by Rina Hidaka in the next season.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into two seasons and movie by J.C. staff, and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. You can read our spoiler-free review of the DanMachi movie, Arrow of the Orion, here.