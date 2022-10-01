Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Returning in 2023 With Next Arc

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? brought the first half of the fourth season to an end with a huge cliffhanger putting Bell and Ryuu in danger, and now the series has announced it will be returning for the next major arc of Season 4 next year! The fourth season of the series ended its run together with the rest of the ending Summer 2022 anime schedule, and with the final episodes of the first half getting as intense as they did, it's going to be a tough wait before we get to see what comes next.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be returning for Season 4's second half with the next arc of Fujino Omori and Suzuhito Yasuda's original light novel series, Late Arc: Disaster. Returning on January 5, 2023, fans have gotten a tease of what to expect from the second half of the series with an intense new poster and trailer teasing Bell's fight through the White Palace on the 37th floor. Given what has gone down already, it's going to be an intense slate of episodes! Check them out below:

Joining the cast for the next arc are a slew of new characters and actors (who can be briefly seen in the new trailer) including the likes of Mai Nakahara as Astraea, Yumiri Hanamori as Alise Lovell, Sayaka Senbongi as Gojono Kaguya, Ayaka Suwa as Lyra, Maki Kawase as Noin, Asuna Tomari as Neze Rankett, Hikaru Tohno as Asta, Rina Kawaguchi as Celty Srowa, Yuki Hirose as Iska Bra, Saki Kosaka as Ryana, and Akira Sekine as Maryu. If you wanted to catch up on the series' four seasons, (which you can currently also find on Hulu), OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film now streaming with HIDIVE.

They tease Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as such, officially described as such, "In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn't go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals."

