DanMachi Season 4 Confirms Episode Order

It won't be much longer before DanMachi makes its return! Season four is on the horizon, and fans are waiting patiently for the fantasy series to drop some more promos on fans. And now, the summer season has dropped a bit of information about its episode count this time around.

According to new reports (via SugoiLite), DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon will run for two entire cours this season. A total of 22 episodes will be included in the bunch. This will bring the anime's total episode count to 59, and then there are its OVAs to consider.

For those curious about season four, DanMachi is slated to bring its new episodes live this July. It will compete with other summer debuts such as Overlord IV, The Devil Is a Part-Timer, High School of the Elite, and more.

Want to know more about DanMachi? You can check out the anime's full synopsis below for all the details:

"Some adventurers delve into the sprawling labyrinths beneath the city of Orario to find fame and fortune. Others come to test their skills against the legions of monsters lurking in the darkness below. However, Bell Cranel's grandfather told him a different reason: it's a great place to rescue (and subsequently meet) girls! Now that Bell's a dungeon delver himself, the ladies he's encountering aren't the helpless damsels in distress he'd imagined, and one of them, the beautiful swordswoman Ais Wallenstein, keeps rescuing Bell instead. As embarrassing as that is, it's nothing compared to what happens when goddesses get involved. Freya, Hephaistos, and Loki, with their powerful Familias, are intimidating enough, but there's one goddess whose relationship with Bell is certain to spark trouble. After all, Bell is the ONLY member of the goddess Hestia's Family."

