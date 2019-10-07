Isekai Quartet Season 2 Debuts First Trailer

Isekai Quartet was a pretty surprising hit that mostly flew under the radar this year as the series initially seemed like a comedy parodying much of the original series that inspired it. This crossover series took four of Kadokawa’s biggest Isekai franchises and put them all into a school setting, and dedicated fans were rewarded with fun adventures that explored how each of these characters’ personalities bounced off of one another. But things might be changing with the second season of the series as the first trailer for the new season just might be teasing a darker direction.

Along with the debut of a new poster for the upcoming season teasing a second showcase for the crossover series, this first teaser trailer does the same but features one odd bit in the middle where the protagonists of Konosuba, Overlord, Re:Zero, and Saga of Tanya the Evil are in a dark room facing away from the camera.

Isekai Quartet Season 2 is currently scheduled for a premiere in Japan next January. While not much is known now about what fans can expect to see, it was confirmed that the cast of the recently popular The Rising of the Shield Hero would be joining the ensemble with the new episodes. This has opened the door for more Isekai series to join the wild events as well.

With the first season of the series ending with each cast of characters fully accepting their odd new school surroundings, things might be changing with Season 2. This first trailer just might be a joke at how each of these protagonists continue to struggle with the rest of their ensembles, but it certainly is an unexpectedly ominous for such an inherently cute series.

Isekai Quartet is a rewarding crossover for those who have watched through each series, and if it wasn’t on your radar before you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. They describe it as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”