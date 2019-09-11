Japan’s Menstrual Manga Star Is Getting Their Own Live-Action Movie

It looks like things are about to get interesting in Japan. According to new reports, one of the nation’s most intriguing manga mascots is about to get a live-action makeover, and you can expect it to be a bloody one. After all, plans have been approved to adapt Seiri-chan, a manga series about an anthropomorphic period, to life with every whacky ensuing detail you could imagine.

According to Sora News 24, Seiri-chan is the latest manga title to be optioned for a live-action film. The walking period will follow in the footsteps of Rurouni Kenshin, Attack on Titan, and even JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. As it turns out, Seiri-chan has been more than popular enough to warrant a live-action adaptation, and fans outside of Japan are having a wild time learning about the series.

As mentioned, Seiri-chan is a title which follows its titular character as they visit women around Japan. The walking, heart-shaped period visits girls monthly, and each update follows the characters as they go through a menstrual cycle together.

If you were hoping this series would be one which comforts girls on their cycle, then you better think again. Seiri-chan gets their blood from the women it visits through a massive syringe which leaves each girl in pain. Still, some women are plenty happy to see their period, and others are upset for a whole variety of reasons.

This adaptation might make more sense as a children’s movie meant to teach young girls about their cycle, but Seiri-chan is not that. Its live-action film will feature real actress who interact with their period, but there is no word yet on whether Seiri-chan will be done via CG or costume. For now, the specific details of the film remain a mystery, but you can bet fans around the world are interested to see how this project shakes down. There is no planned release window attached to the project as of yet, but fans of Ken Koyama’s Seiri-chan manga are eager to see how the monthly visitor does in the real world.

So, what do you make of this strange live-action adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!