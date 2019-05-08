Japanese Ambassador Sees Pikachu As His Own Son

If you’re here reading this, you at the very least have a passing knowledge of Pikachu and the world of Pokemon. You may even really love the small yellow rodent that has been placed onto more merchandise than we can count, but would you go so far as to consider him your son? The Ambassador to Japan loves the tiny Pocket Monster so much that he considers him a part of the family!

Shigeyuki Hiroki is the current Japanese Ambassador to Sweden, placed in his position in October of last year. Recently, Hiroki tweeted out the following with regards to Pikachu and his affinity for the tiny detective/battling monster:

“The first time I saw Pikachu, I felt that he was my son. When Pokémon Go came out in 2016, Pikachu and the other millions of figures got new friends around the world. Now I will gladly see the Detective Pikachu movie.”

That is some dedication to be sure. Pikachu at this point is a household name but I think you’d be hard pressed to find that many people who would want to include him as a member of their direct family unit, let alone finding an ambassador who would do so! Pokemon has long been a colossal franchise, making a ton of money with merchandise, video games, magazines, and so much more. With the upcoming movie dropping soon, which follows Ryan Reynolds as a Pikachu taking up the role of a detective, more and more people across the world will certainly find themselves holding a deeper appreciation for the world of Pokemon.

Detective Pikachu will release in theaters on May 9th from Warner Bros Picture. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

