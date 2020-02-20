JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Promising Jolyne Artwork

A sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed, but the groundswell for a look into the world of Jolyne Cujoh by fans is definitely picking up steam! With the franchise about to return with an upcoming OVA special that focuses on Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka introduced in the fourth season of the series with Diamond Is Unbreakable, fans won’t have to wait long to jump back into the works of Hirohiko Araki! Now, one animator behind previous seasons of JoJo has given fans a look into the world of the Stone Ocean with their take on Jolyne!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean follows the story of Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, Jolyne, as she is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. Placed into a maximum security prison in Florida, Jolyne comes across Stand Users who are both allies and enemies, discovering that she has a Stand of her own in the form of Stone Free! Besides simply trying to escape, Jolyne is plagued by a plan that was enacted by the long dead Dio Brando, looking to exact his revenge from beyond the grave against the Joestar family!

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure artist Kohei Ashiya shared his take on his Official Twitter Account of Jolyne, showing what she might look like by David Production when/if she eventually appears in the anime, introducing us to a brand new world of the Stone Ocean that takes us to one of the weirdest arcs of the series:

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise has been running since the 1980s, with two story arcs following the Stone Ocean in the forms of SteelBall Run and JoJolion that take a very different approach to the strange franchise. Stepping outside of the pre-established reality, Steelball Run for example follows brand new characters on a horse race across the country, making for some of the series’ most interesting Stand battles!

What do you think of this new take on Jolyne from the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!