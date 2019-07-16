JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Wickedly Recreates Dio’s Infamous Pose

You’d be hard pressed to find a bigger “a-hole” in anime than Dio Brando. Entering into the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series with the clear objective of destroying Jonathan Joestar, Dio went so far as to not only forcibly kiss Jon’s crush, but also turned himself into a vampire! When the two came to blows, Dio seemingly perished alongside Jonathan on a sinking ship, but unfortunately for the Joestar clan, Brando managed to survive in the most horrific way possible. One fan decided to bring Dio back to life once again with this wicked cosplay that perfectly emulates Dio’s snake like appearance.

Twitter User Leon_Chiro showed off his devilish cosplay while attending Anime Expo that will have all JoJo fans taking notice:

If you see this post, then — ZA WARUDO — stop the time and go drink a bottle of water. NOW! 💚⠀@AnimeExpo pic.twitter.com/ndDizTWiSQ — Leon Chiro @AnimeExpo 🇺🇸 (@Leon_Chiro) July 7, 2019

As mentioned above, Dio returned for the third season of the JoJo franchise with Stardust Crusaders, relying less on his vampirism and more on his recently acquired Stand, The World. With this new Stand, Dio had the ability to stop time completely, making him a deadly threat to Jotaro Kujo and his friends as they attempted to hunt down the eternal threat.

Dio’s mark on the series continued in the franchise’s fifth season with Golden Wind introducing Giorno Giovanna, Brando’s unknown son. While not inheriting his dad’s vampirism, he was able to gain a Stand of his own, with Golden Wind having the ability to turn inorganic objects into organic ones. With season five reaching its conclusion, we have to wonder how and if Dio and his son, Giorno, will continue to have an effect on the series moving forward.

What do you think of this cosplay that shows the fiendish, curving nature of Dio Brando? Do you think this villainous vampire will return to the franchise in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.