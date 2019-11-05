JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals Clever Fact About Dio’s Stand

If you have the kind of imagination to create JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, then you have a lot going on in your head. Hirohiko Araki knows this well as the artist did create the classic series decades ago. Beloved by fans, Araki’s eccentric stories and characters have been praised the world over, and his designs have already inspired a new generation of artists.

Of course, there is more to Araki’s designs than fans even realize, and it turns out the artist got real clever with his work on Dio Brando. After all, Araki just told fans a bit of trivia about the character’s Stand which has the whole fandom geeking out.

Recently, Araki appeared at a popular convention in Italy called Lucca Games and Comics. The event welcomed the JoJo creator to honor his most recent anime, and it was there Araki spoke at a panel. Thanks to attendee omitaichi on Twitter, fans got an update on what went down at the panel, and it was there Araki brought up Dio.

According to the panel report, Araki said Dio’s Stand is able to survive when he stops time. The World is famous for the ability as he can stop time on a dime thanks to his power. This ability lets The World take on multiple enemies at once and can cause serious damage. However, fans did wonder whether The Stand was effected by anything during the time freeze, and Araki already planned for such.

“Araki said The World can breath when he stops time because he has oxygen tanks on his back!!! Thats what they are for!!! Oxygen!!!” the fan shared from the panel.

So, there you have it! If you have always wondered why The World have two canisters on his back, it is because the Stand may need oxygen down the line while fighting. Clearly, Araki thought of everything when creating Dio’s partner, and JoJo fans love him all the more for it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.