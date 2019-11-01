JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals His Stand

Each Stand brings a unique power, appearance, and name to the ever growing roster of ethereal beings that fight one another in the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. From hard hitting Stands like Star Platinum to crazier, bizarre Stands like Notorious BIG, it’s clear that creator Hirohiko Araki has found his niche when creating some of the most insane characters that have ever been featured in an anime. While recently attending the Lucca Comics And Games Convention, Araki answered a fan’s question with regards to what his Stand would be if he were pierced with a particular, supernatural arrow.

Twitter User Omitaichi was in attendance at the Lucca Convention, recounting Araki’s answer as to what his Stand would be and what powers his spiritually linked being would inhabit should he manage to find himself in a similar scenario as so many of his characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

someone asked araki “if you could have a power/stand, what would it be?” and he said that since hes a 晴れ男(a guy who brings good weather) he’d like to have a power that can change the weather/bring good weather — fwan 🦇 ✈️ araki @ lucca con (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

Stands originally came into being with the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders, wherein the protagonist of Jotaro Kujo appeared with his right hand man, Star Platinum. While the Enemy Stands were all modeled after tarot cards, they were eventually modeled after bands, musicians, and songs in a nice twist. Though ultimately, this does cause some problems with the North America release as some names need to be changed thanks to intellectual property worries. This is why Giorno Giovanna’s Stand from the fifth season, “Gold Experience” is instead called “Golden Wind” for example.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.