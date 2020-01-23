JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Shows Off Josuke x Prince Cosplay

It is nigh impossible to find anyone walking around today on the street in your daily lives that can look like a fictional character designed by Hirohiko Araki. The creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has prided himself on creating characters that have some of the most unique fashion and aesthetic that we’ve ever seen. However, there was one person that lived that looked like he had been ripped straight from the Joestar bloodline, with that being the musician and legend that is Prince. Now, one fan has honored both the singer and the series with this amazing custom suit that unites Prince and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable!

Diamond Is Unbreakable is the fourth season of the franchise, following the young man Josuke as he discovers the secrets of his lineage within the sleepy town of Morioh. Taking a page from the likes of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, the story installment presents Josuke with a mysterious serial killer stalking the streets as well as some weirdness that has become the standard for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

Reddit User Jar_Of_Salt shared this amazing fusion custom-made suit that brings together the iconic musician that is Prince as well as the style of Josuke Higashikata into attire that would make its wearer stand out something fierce were they to wear it walking down the street:

This isn’t the first time that Prince has been linked to an anime, with My Hero Academia recently bringing to life a hero who appeared to share quite a few similarities with the now deceased artist. His Purple Highness was introduced in the spin-off series for UA Academy titled My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with one story line diving into the past of the teacher Eraserhead. His Highness was introduced as a sensei to Aizawa though he met a terrible fate during his time as a hero.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.