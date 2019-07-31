DiGiorno Pizza Weighs In On JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Finale

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has brought its latest season to an end, but fans are not letting its legacy go so easily. Just days after the anime’s season finale aired, millions of fans are still chatting up the show online, and it seems they are not alone. After all, DiGiorno is here to hype the anime, and fans are loving the pizza brand’s dedication.

Taking to Twitter, DiGiorno began hyping the last episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind with an innocent tweet.

“It’s Not Gold Experience. It’s Gold Experience Requiem,” DiGiorno tweeted.

It’s Not Gold Experience. It’s Gold Experience Requiem. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 29, 2019

Of course, fans of JoJo were quick to show their love for the well-timed tweet. Not only does the phrase work directly off DiGiorno’s iconic tagline, but it makes reference to one of the franchise’s most popular Stands.

For those who have seen the finale, they will know Gold Experience Requiem. The entire season has paid attention to Gold Experience as the Stand belonged to Giorno Giovanni. However, the supernatural being got a big power boost in this finale. After being shot with a Stand arrow, Gold Experience was transformed into a Requiem Stand very briefly, and their power was off the charts. Diavolo did not stand a chance against the Stand, and fans parted ways with Golden Wind feeling more impressed than ever thanks to Gold Experience Requiem.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.