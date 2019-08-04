DiGiorno Pizza Bids Farewell to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure with Finale Meme

It has been just over a week since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brought its latest series to an end, and fans aren’t quite over the finale. The episode did all sorts of justice to Giorno Giovanni, and there is one company celebrating the hero’s victory above all others.

After all, DiGiorno has a vested interested in Giorno coming on top, and they said goodbye to the lead in the best way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brought Golden Wind to an end, fans learned how attached DiGiorno Pizza was to the show. The account tweeted a clever post about Gold Experience Requiem to honor the finale, but they did not stop there. To bid farewell to the season, DiGiorno put one more tribute out there.

It’s not delivery. It’s MUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUUUUUUUUUDA — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) August 1, 2019

“It’s not delivery. It’s MUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUDAMUUUUUUUUUDA,” DiGiorno tweeted in honor of the anime.

“Yes, this week was fun. We believe that from the bottom of our [hearts],” the company account finished.

Of course, fans were quick to banter with DiGiorno Pizza about its love of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. It has become a trend for brands to engage in pop culture to gain viral visibility, but some of those attempts sour fans. It seems the opposite happened with DiGiorno has the pizza company endeared thousands of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure lovers with their outreach. So if the company wants to come out with an actual Gold Experience pizza, fans wouldn’t be opposed to trying the treat in the name of the Joestar clan.

So, would you like to see DiGiorno pursue an actual collaboration with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.