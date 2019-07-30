JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Favorite Character Lives On In Bizarre New Fashion

While some characters in the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind didn’t make it to the finish line, others capped off the series in fates worse than death! Diavolo got stuck in a “death loop” wherein he will never stop dying for eternity thanks to the new power of Golden Wind Requiem, and poor fan favorite Polnareff may have suffered an even worse fate! Losing his body thanks to the powers of King Crimson, Polnareff found his mind now trapped inside the turtle that harbored Giorno and company for so long.

As we saw from the last few episodes of season five, Polnareff managed to still be a much needed asset to Giorno, Bucciarati, and the rest of the Stand users as they attempted to put an end to Diavolo and take over the Passione gang themselves. Unfortunately, Silver Chariot was affected by the arrow that granted folks the ability to wield Stands and went berserk, with both heroes, and Diavolo, attempting a mad dash to get the arrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the finale, it was revealed that the supporting character of Stardust Crusaders was no longer able to return to his now defunct body and decided to have his “ghost” reside within the turtle for as long as he could. Cue the post credit scene of Golden Wind where we see a stoic Polnareff watching over Giorno receiving “tribute” from other mafiosos, all while still in the body of said amphibian. Whether or not Polnareff will eventually return to a human form is still up in the air for anime fans, but we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a “bizarre” reunion between Polnareff and Jotaro in the future.

What did you think of the final status of Polnareff in the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? Do you see him making another appearance down the line within the franchise, for those watching the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.