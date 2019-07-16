JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Hilariously Spot Polnareff’s Fashion Double

Polnareff may have been one of the most interesting characters, both in terms of visual appeal and backstory, when it came to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. However, when the character made a surprise return to season five of the franchise, Golden Wind, he was having the absolute worst year of his life. Perhaps due to fans celebrating his doomed return, JoJo fanatics worldwide noticed a certain fashion sense that immediately reminded them of the Silver Chariot wielding frenchman in Jean Pierre Polnareff.

Twitter User Kokuto Hakuto noticed that dressy top on this random fashionista that seemed to be torn straight from the pages of JoJo:

Even Polnareff’s fashion sense couldn’t save him from the fate that befell him at the hands of Golden Wind’s antagonist, Diavolo. Attempting to find the extraterrestrial arrow that was unlocking the stands within random citizens, Polnareff came face to face with Diavolo but was horribly mangled in the process. Recovering, Polnareff’s stand of Silver Chariot was exposed to the arrow and went berserk, with the new name of Chariot Requiem.

Aside from creating a race to get the arrow, Chariot Requiem switched the minds of everyone within a certain range of its presence, even locking poor Polnareff into the body of the Stand wielding turtle. Barking out orders from his new amphibian frame, Polnareff is attempting to do his darndest to defeat Diavolo with what little power he has left with Giorno, Trish, and Mistah. Whether or not they’ll be successful will be revealed in a few weeks when the Golden Wind finale airs.

What do you think of this latest fashion that seems to mimic the giant haired frenchman? What is your favorite outfit from any of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure seasons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and what your Stand would be if you could choose!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.