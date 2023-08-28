JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hits the Runway With Gorgeous Fashion Line

If there is one thing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure does well, it is fashion. Series creator Hirohiko Araki has been around the world of fashion for decades at this point as he looks to high-end names for inspiration. From Gucci to Valentino and Moschino, some of fashion's biggest names have inspired JoJo's top looks. And now, a new runway set has debuted inspired by all things JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

As you can see below, the deal came courtesy of Pomeo Pose. The Japanese fashion house announced a team-up with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure earlier this year. Now, we have been given our first look at the wild collection, and it brings the anime's fifth part to life.

PAMEO POSE 10th anniversary runway with a "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" collaboration pic.twitter.com/EnLa35ol3Q — JOL (@Saitamagoated) August 24, 2023

From Giorno to Buccerati, all of our favorites from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind make up this collection. The line includes everything from ornate jackets to embroidered dresses and polished jewelry. Truly, the set is entrenched with bright colors, and it features a ton of familiar patterns from JoJo. Pomeo Pose x JoJo could not have nailed its vision any better, so it is unsurprising to hear most of the set is sold out now.

As you can see here, the official sales page for the fashion collab is live, and each item is sold out. There are some occasional restocks, so it cannot hurt to keep tabs on your must-have item. If you miss the restock, there is no doubt some of these items will appear on secondhand markets, but we cannot speak to their price at that point.

If you are fine with watching JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rather than wearing it, you can always binge the show at minimal cost. The hit series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part five, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The highly-acclaimed fifth arc of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shifts the action from Japan to Italy, as Koichi Hirose heads to Europe to find an aspiring gangster named Giorno Giovanna, the secret son of Dio Brando, scourge of the Joestar family. Organized crime meets family drama and unbelievable enemy Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5-Golden Wind!"