JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Best Pop Culture References

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure first began in the 1980s and for decades, creator Hirohiko Araki has been following various generations of the Joestar family. It’s no secret that Araki as a creator is a big fan of fashion and music, with more than a few characters, heroes and villains alike, named after some of the biggest musical acts and songs in the history of music. Now, to celebrate the popular anime franchise, we thought we would bring to readers’ attention some of the most clever, and/or hilarious, references in the anime’s history.

Following the conclusion of the recent season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime, Stone Ocean, David Production has been tight-lipped when it comes to when, or if, a new season is in the works. Should the anime adaptation continue to follow the manga as its source material, the next logical storyline would be Steel Ball Run. Taking place in an alternate reality, the seventh storyline of the series is considered one of its best and sees a cross-country horse race mixed in with some of the best Stand battles in Joestar history.

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s manga, a new arc has started in the form of The JOJOLands, which has already snuck in some musical references of its own. Focusing on new Joestars Jodio and Dragona, the two siblings are attempting to pull off a heist that will make sure their mother is taken care of financially. In recent chapters, the latest arc has brought back Kishibe Rohan and already pit the latest Joestars against some powerful opponents.

The Speedwagon Foundation

Robert E.O. Speedwagon is one of the earliest allies to the Joestar family, first arriving as someone aiming to take money from Jonathan Joestar during the events of Phantom Blood, but eventually dedicated his life to helping his friend and his next of kin. Creating the “Speedwagon Foundation”, Robert was a part of both Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency before he died but his company continued to help the Joestars. REO Speedwagon, the rock band, was created in 1967 and became a runaway hit in the 70s and 80s with songs such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling”.

Dio Brando

The biggest villain of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise clearly couldn’t escape Araki’s love of naming things and characters after major musical names. Such is the case with Dio Brando being named after the legendary rocker simply known as “Dio”. Ronnie James Dio might be best known for songs like “Holy Diver” but he also helped to put together one of the biggest metal bands in history with Black Sabbath. While Dio’s Stand, The World, isn’t named for a song from Ronnie James, it left quite the impression on the franchise.

Limp Bitzkit

Hilariously dubbed “Flaccid Pancake” in North America thanks to trademark issues that will routinely change the name of characters and Stands in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Limp Bitzkit is a terrifying Stand that nearly killed Jolyne and her allies in the Stone Ocean. Owned by the villain Sports Maxx, the Stand named after Fred Durst’s popular band of the 1990s would bring zombies back from the grave, with the added benefit of the walking dead being invisible as well. While we aren’t sure why this is named Limp Bitzkit considering it’s powers, we won’t knock it.

Heaven’s Door

Kishibe Rohan has clearly been a favorite of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki, with the mangaka’s Stand known as Heaven’s Door being alongside him for the ride. Having the ability to both read targets like a book, as well as write commands that the target must follow, Rohan and his Stand were able to return recently in The JOJOLands. The original song, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”, was performed by Bob Dylan and remains a popular song that has been covered by other musicians more times than we can count.

Killer Queen

Dio Brando isn’t the only villain who got his name from the music world, as the villain of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Yoshikage Kira, had a Stand that paid homage to Freddie Mercury’s big band. Created by the band Queen, “Killer Queen” is easily one of the most terrifying Stands to appear in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Having the ability to detonate whatever it touches, Kira’s Stand was later revealed to have the power to manipulate time and even split itself into unique pieces if the scenario demanded it. Kira was ultimately defeated but his legacy as one of the best JoJo villains remains in tact.

Notorious B.I.G.

Appearing in Golden Wind, Notorious B.I.G. is one of the strangest, and perhaps most deadly, Stands that appeared to trouble a Joestar, or in this case, a Giovanna. Changed to “Notorious Chase” in the American version of the anime adaptation, the Stand is able to survive following its user’s death and can then leap onto targets to absorb energy and grow in size. Launching its attack on a small jet, Notorious nearly eliminated Giorno and his allies before being defeated by another well named Stand in “Spice Girl”.

King Crimson

King Crimson is a direct nod to the popular rock band of the same name that first formed in the late 1960s, with the band’s debut album “In the Court of The Crimson King” remaining legendary in the music world to this day. When it comes to Diavolo’s Stand in Golden Wind, King Crimson’s powers are beyond explanation, which still confuses fans to this day but certainly caused Giorno and company some massive headaches. Having the ability to “erase time”, it took a much stronger Golden Wind to take down Diavolo’s Stand and wrestle away the Passione mob from the gangster.

Goo Goo Dolls

One of the earliest villains in the Stone Ocean is Goo Goo Dolls, who is hilariously dubbed “Cry Cry Dolls” in the North American iteration of the English Dub and subtitles. Owned by the prisoner known as Gwess, Goo Goo Dolls had the power to shrink targets down, which could be quite terrifying when you’re stuck in a prison fit to bursting with pests. Luckily, Jolyne was ultimately able to defeat the Stand and its owner in the earliest days of her residency at Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.