JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Tattoo Gives Bucciarati a Colorful New Look

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has reached its final arc as the Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang prepare to take on the boss of the Passione Gang, and it’s been a fan-favorite ride for many anime fans. Like the other iterations of the series, Golden Wind features a stacked roster of ancillary characters that often outshine the main “JoJo” of the season. This is especially true of the deuteragonist of the season, Bruno Bucciarati.

One fan took their love of Bucciarati to the next level by forever sharing a colorful image of the character on their body with some impressive tattoo work. Check it out below!

Artist @horibenny (who you can find on Twitter here) shared this impressively illustrated tattoo work and imagines a colorful Bruno Bucciarati using his Stand, Sticky Fingers (Zipper Man in the English translation), to open a portal right onto this fan’s leg. It’s not hard to see why Bucciarati became an instant fan favorite as he’s been pretty spot on ever since the start of the season.

His introduction is pretty noteworthy considering he and main character Giorno Giovanna initially had a confrontation which Bucciarati began by licking the sweat off of Giorno’s cheek. But from then on it was clear that he was not a mindless crony like the rest of Passione. He hated how Passione distributed drugs and felt the group was a blight on the rest of Italy. It’s here that he and Giorno begin their long, long journey to take down Passione from the inside. Out of all the characters in the season, Bucciarati is a pretty worthy choice of tattoo.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.