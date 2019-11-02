JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Defends One Violent Death

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running action series to ever be released under Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump umbrella, and tons of characters have been introduced over the eight distinct parts of the series thus far. But what is just as notable as the characters in Hirohiko Araki’s series are their fates. With some of the most wild powers and abilities in all anime and manga, there are going to be some unexpected deaths. This was especially true during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as Araki noted how fans in Japan responded to one particularly gruesome death.

Major spoilers to follow, obviously, but the end of the series features the death of one prominent character. But it’s not a single death and is instead a constantly looping hell of grotesque deaths one after another. Speaking at the recent Lucca Con in Italy, Araki revealed the thought process behind this death.

As reported by @omitaichi, who detailed Araki’s appearance at the convention on Twitter, Araki defended Diavolo’s death and thought it he had the “right” one. He doesn’t believe he was too cruel to the former Passione gang boss even if fans in Japan felt like Diavolo didn’t deserve to die like that. This is referring to Diavolo’s fate in which Giorno uses Golden Wind Requiem to keep him in a timeloop in which he dies in variously gruesome ways only to be revived a short moment later and die in a new way.

This fate might seem cruel, but it’s really the only way Giorno could have defeated Diavolo. At that point, Diavolo’s King Crimson gave him the ability to transcend time and constantly predict the future. This meant that in order to escape this was to rewind his time, and this led to the strange and vicious cycle Diavolo ended the series in. Fans only got a brief window into this fate, but it certainly painted a distinct kind of hell for the immortal.

Golden Wind was the fifth and concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

The English dub of the series is now airing on Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and the cast was confirmed to include Phillip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Ray Chase as Bruno Bucciarati, Mick Lauer as Leone Abbachio, Sean Chiplock as Guido Mista, Kyle McCarley as Narancia Ghirga, and Ethan Murray as Pannacotta Fugo.