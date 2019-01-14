‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Releases New Ending

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is in the middle of an intense arc in which the Hitman Team is trying to assassinate Trish Una, the daughter of the unseen Passione boss, while the Bucciarati Gang tries their best to defend her.

With the series kick starting a new cour with Episode 14, Golden Wind debuting a new ending sequence. You can check it out in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

JoJo Part 5 Golden Wind ED v.2#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/UOXxCQisiq — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) January 11, 2019

Although it doesn’t have the same amount of surprise as when it first debuted, fans were still thrown for a loop when the newest ending theme sequence for the series continued to use Freek’n You” by R&B group Jodeci. The song, off the album The Show, the After Party, the Hotel, was one of the best selling singles back when it was released in 1995 (which further emphasizes the time period of Golden Wind).

It still has a major tone clash from the events of the series, and a major clash from the intense opening theme, “Fighting Gold,” but it’s one of the many reasons fans have loved the series so far. The new ending theme sequence is a bit more intense than the last, with grander imagery leading to a spectacular final shot as the episode officially comes to an end.

With such a strange ending theme sequence attached to the current arc of the series, fans are especially continue watching the latest season of the series to see just where the anime can go from here. This ending debuted in the same episode in which Bucciarati and the others managed to hide in a room hidden in a turtle as they age rapidly, so it could go pretty much anywhere.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.