Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind English Dub Cast Revealed

With the 2019 New York Comic Con in full swing, it’s no wonder that we’re seeing a glut of new anime news coming our way! Specifically, Viz Media is dropping a number of bombshells about their series overall, including the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, which will be dropping on Toonami later this month, October 2019. Along with this announcement, Viz was quick to also note who would be making up the English cast for our biggest protagonists of the cast that are attempting to overtake the Passione mob. Giorno, Bucciarati, Mistah, and the rest will be brought to life by some of the biggest voice actors around!

Viz Media unveiled the news on their Official Twitter Account, laying out the English dub voice actors that will be bringing Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, and his five cohorts in “crime” that are looking to make the world a better place through the mafia:

✨ Meet the Gang of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind English dub! ✨ pic.twitter.com/cGjuKFmW89 — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

Each of these members of Giorno’s crew bring something unique to the table, with their Stands each having individual powers of their own that are completely different from one another. For example, Bucciarati’s Zipper Man has the ability to open up portals in time, and sometimes in people! Narancia’s Little Bomber is a tiny remote controlled airplane that has the ability to disperse destructive force via its machine guns. Mista’s Sex Pistols have a mind of their own with bullets to match, Fugo’s Purple Haze is insanely destructive, and Abbacchio’s Moody Blues is quite insightful.

While this announcement hasn’t covered the dozens of villains that appear in the season, we’ll surely be getting some announcements in the near future about those. Considering that the “big bad” leader of the Passione mob doesn’t appear in the season for some time, we’d imagine that Diavolo won’t be on the initial list.

The voice actors themselves have a number of different anime franchises under their belts, supplying dozens if not hundreds of different voices, some of which include previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.