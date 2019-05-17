JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Hilariously Airs with Fruits Basket Subtitles

Fans of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have learned to roll with the punches as Araki continues to invent wild new situations for his characters, and even more unique ways to get out of those situations. Fans have come to expect pretty much anything, but a hilarious gaff recently threw them for a loop when the latest episode of the series accidentally aired with subtitles from the also airing Fruits Basket reboot.

Rather than the deadly battle between Cioccolata and Secco and the Bucciarati Gang, fans hilariously saw how Cioccolata made references to the Soma Clan and even Fruits Basket‘s series protagonist Tohru Honda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For some reason, the subs on Crunchyroll accidentally used the subtitles from “Fruits Basket” in this week’s episode” pic.twitter.com/eelR2egsWq — King casual (@Musicedge2) May 17, 2019

Thankfully, this hilarious error did not last for too long and the happy accident was quickly resolved by Crunchyroll. Fans didn’t mind this little error, and some preferred the new level of “bizarreness” that this subtitle swap brought to the series. It seemed perfect for it. And as fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are want to do, the accident quickly became the latest meme circulating among fans:

While Crunchyroll is still fixing the subtitles we’ve found some wrong ones that are quite fitting. pic.twitter.com/4ZSm38FhGP — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (@jojoanimation) May 17, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

As for Fruits Basket, the series was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.