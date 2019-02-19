‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Shows-Off its Bloodiest Battle Yet

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has put Giorno and the other members of the Bucciarati Gang in a series of deadly battles as they try and protect the boss’ daughter Trish from a team of assassins out to overthrow the entire Passione organization.

Each battle has evolved in its own wild ways, but the latest episode has to have one of the bloodiest conflicts in the season yet as Giorno and Mista destroy their bodies in order to take down the seemingly invincible Ghiaccio.

Ghiaccio’s Stand, White Album, allows him to freeze the area around him almost instantly, and Giorno and Mista have been trying to kill him as he heads toward the location of a very important disc. But Ghiacco has proven too strong at every turn as he can surround his body with an solid icy armor that they can’t seem to penetrate. the fight took an even deadlier turn once Giorno and Mista hit the water.

Mista tries to exploit an opening in Ghiaccio’s armor while they’re both underwater, but then Ghiaccio unleashes his greatest ability “White Album Gently Weeps.” This freezes the air around him to a below absolute zero temperature, and essentially turns the air around him completely solid. Mista’s bullets bounce off of this and ricochet at such a speed that they piece Mista instantly.

The trajectory is too wild for even Mista to predict where the bullets will go, so Giorno opens up a pathway for Mista. When he challenges Mista to follow through on his resolve, Giorno completely obliterates his own hand as blood shoots into the sky. His blood then coats the ice particles around Ghiaccio, and this allows Mista to see the path of bullets.

But even then, all of Mista’s bullets bounce back at him and it looks like he’s about to die. But he actually sharpened a pole behind Ghiaccio, and was firing bullets to pressure him onto the spike behind him. Ghiaccio is stuck there, with a spike in his neck, as Mista continues to fire bullets. Each of them ricochets onto Mista, but they also push Ghiaccio further and further onto the spike.

Mista, unfortunately, passes out after such a wild bullet onslaught, but Giorno arrives just in time to kick Ghiaccio so much that his neck is eventually punctured. This moment earns Mista’s respect, but is also a bloody display of their ferocity when it comes to protecting the Bucciarati Gang.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.