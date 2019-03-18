‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Releases New Poster

If you are ready for the next phase of shonen insanity, then the team behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is here to help. The anime is in the midst of a season, and a brand-new poster has dropped for the title.

As you can see below, the new poster hit up Twitter thanks to Moetron News. The colorful image shows off the lead characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and they are all looking as sharp as usual.

In the front, Giorno Giovanni is seen in his usual pink suit, and he is joined by the likes of Leone Abbacchio, Guido Mista, Pannacotta Fugo, and more.

New anime visual for “JoJo`s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind” https://t.co/rmrJvvH3oo pic.twitter.com/iE1aOoFYFR — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 15, 2019

There is no word on why the key visual was made public, but anime fans have a good idea. Given the length of its seasons, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure often puts out new posters when arc trade offs near. Fans are expecting the anime to change directions towards a new story soon, so this dark visual should give fans a taste of what is to come for season five.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current iteration of the series premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.