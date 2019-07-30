Did JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Have A Post Credit Scene?

Did it ever! The final shot of Golden Wind was a payoff for fans waiting to see Giorno and his remaining, surviving, friends take their rightful place after so much hard Stand fighting and general adversity throughout the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With Diavolo receiving a fate worse than death, the band of Stand Users within Passione finally manage to lead the mob into an altruistic direction, with a scene from the Godfather playing out in the remaining final seconds. Giorno Giovanna has now become “the boss” and other members of the gang are now kissing the ring to appease him.

After a long fought battle against Diavolo, and with Golden Wind Requiem trapping him in a never ending loop of death, the remaining survivors of Giorno’s posse, including Mista, Trish, and Polnareff, who is currently trapped inside a turtle, return to the Coliseum to collect their dead comrades’ bodies. As the hour long finale jumps between the current story and a tale of Bucciarati and company from the past, we get the finale of the episode and are then shown the aforementioned scene with a newly outfitted Mista and Polnareff overseeing Giorno in his new role. Obviously, Trish has had just about enough of that mob life, so she wasn’t a part of Giorno’s new Passione organization.

We have yet to receive confirmation as to whether or not the tale of the Joestar family will return once again for a sixth season but we certainly hope so as the story of Jolyne Kujo and her Stand, Stone Free, in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure story arc, Stone Ocean, is quite the addition to the franchise. We’ll keep you posted should we hear any new information about the bizarre franchise making its return in the future.

What did you think of the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? Which character will you miss the most from the season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.