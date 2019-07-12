JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals Official Bruno Bucciarati Nendoroid

With the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure coming to a close, there’s no better time to celebrate the life of Bruno Bucciariti than now! Bucciariti appeared so much in this season of Golden Wind that you would think that he was the actual main protagonist of the series. The wielder of “Sticky Fingaz” assisted his ragtag band of gangsters in trying to overtake the Passione mob and defeat the antagonistic Diavolo at the same time. While things didn’t exactly end up as Bruno had planned, things ultimately seem to be going in his favor and this upcoming Nendoroid can act as a proper memoriam to this great JoJo character.

The outlet of Medicos Entertainment Co. shared the first look at this special Nendoroid that brings the bizarre “Stand” wielder to life:

In a series that prides itself on creating amazing and idiosyncratic abilities for its Stand wielders to use, none may have been as odd as Bucciarati’s and his Sticky Fingaz. Having the ability to create portals in space by having his Stand punch a specific spot, Bruno could create a “zipper” that would allow him to travel to a different spot or even manage to completely take a person apart by separating their limbs thanks to a well placed zipper.

Unfortunately for Bucciarati, he wasn’t able to see the ultimate fruits of his labor come to fruition, as he died in the battle against Diavolo after originally being healed by Giorno’s Golden Wind and remaining in a state between life and death. While Bruno did not live to see the end of the series, he managed to give Giorno a heartfelt goodbye and solidified himself as one of the strongest, most well thought out characters to appear in this fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.