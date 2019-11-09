JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Tea Set Helps You Recreate Golden Wind’s Most “Golden” Moment

Even with so many of their battles getting down, dirty, and bloody, Giorno and his friends in the Passione mafia definitely tried to keep things classy. As they travelled around Italy, the stars of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind made sure to sneak in a few tea breaks whenever they had the opportunity. In fact, Giorno first met the rest of his fellow Stand User friends in a restaurant where Bucciarati’s personal crew were living the high life as enforcers for Diavolo’s mob. Now, you can re-enact classy Golden Wind moments like this one with your very own JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure tea set!

Created by Premium Bandai, the tea sets will be fashioned after characters Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati, with each set modeled after these pair of Stand wielding protagonists, adorned with numerous symbols that are unique to these characters such as the Requiem Arrow and a set of zippers!

Bucciarati, Abbachio, and Narancia may not be alive to enjoy the finer things in life, but you can do honor to their memories by drinking some tea out of these Golden Wind tea sets. While they only feature the two protagonists mentioned, we wouldn’t mind seeing sets that were dedicated to the likes of Mista and his Sex Pistols as well as Diavolo and his King Crimson.

The tea sets themselves will retail for around $90 USD and will be releasing in spring of next year, March 2020!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.

