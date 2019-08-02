JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s King Crimson Threatens Giorno In This Ingenious Cosplay

The fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure continued the franchise’s streak of presenting deadly and interesting Stands belonging to both the protagonists and antagonists of Golden Wind. None were perhaps more interesting than King Crimson, the Stand belonging to the season’s main villain, Diavolo. Crimson had the ability to “skip time” for anyone within his range, allowing him to perform actions without his targets realizing what was happening. One cosplayer has brought the menace to life by both portraying the enemy Stand and Giorno Giovanna to a tee.

Reddit User Actually_Yosh created this amazing cosplay with him portraying Giorno and setting up a King Crimson Stand hovering behind him:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giorno started the series as a conman, attempting to make his way in the crime ridden city within Italy. Not realizing that his father was in fact the vampire Dio Brando, Giovanna discovered that he had a Stand of his own called Golden Wind. Gaining the ability to deliver a super sonic series of punches as well as give inorganic objects life, Giorno eventually found himself on the path of attempting to overtake the Italian mafia, Passione. Gaining a number of friends with similar ideals, the powerful cadre of Stand Users set to their task for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s fifth season.

Diavolo was one of the most interesting villains we’ve seen in JoJo to date, not just having a unique Stand, but having a severe case of split personality disorder. Sharing his body with a weaker version of himself named Doppio, the boss of Passione used this fact to his benefit to keep his identity a secret. When it was revealed later in the series that Diavolo had a daughter, the mob boss made it his mission to eliminate her to protect his own leadership.

At the end of the season, Diavolo managed to stay alive but he surely wishes he had died at this point. With Giorno’s Stand given a power boost thanks to the “Requiem Arrow”, Golden Wind Requiem had the ability to lock an opponent in an endless loop of death from which there was no escape. Taking the place of Diavolo, Giorno was shown in the last seconds of the season to now lead the Passione mob on a new altruistic path.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay perfectly demonstrating the conflict between Giorno and Diavolo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

