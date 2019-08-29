JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets GAP In Hilarious Anime Meme

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure hasn’t just done a great job of unleashing some of the strangest moments in any anime franchise, it has also created an amazing series of hilarious memes. From making fun of the various bizarre Stands that fans have encountered throughout the franchise’s history to the idiosyncratic traits of both heroes and villains alike, perhaps no meme is greater from the JoJo series than that of Dio approaching Jotaro in their fated duel at the end of the third season, Stardust Crusaders. Now, JoJo has once again entered the real world and is looking to test its powers against the GAP!

Twitter User JoJoGolico posted this hilarious meme of a man “menacingly” approaching the GAP clothing store, clearly readying his Stand to battle against that of the store’s, whatever it may ultimately be in this titanic clash of the ages:

The battle between Dio and Jotaro is one of the most classic and hard hitting fights that the series produced, and considering how bonkers things can get in the franchise, this is really saying something. The villainous vampire, whose head was, at the time, sitting atop the body of Jonathan Joestar, believed that his Stand of the World would never be defeated, leading to his eventual defeat at the hands of Kujo and his partner in crime, Star Platinum.

Jotaro Kujo has managed to appear in every season since his initial appearance in the third season of the series, playing a strong supporting role in Diamond Is Unbreakable, and making a quick cameo in Golden Wind. Should the series be renewed for a sixth season, which would most likely be Stone Ocean if it continued following the manga, this JoJo would once again have a serious role to play as his daughter is the protagonist of that particular installment.

What do you think of this hilarious meme that places JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in direct confrontation with the GAP? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Enemy Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.