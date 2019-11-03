JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares His Requirement for Every JoJo Outfit

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has some of the most memorable characters in all of manga and anime, and part of how memorable they are has come from just how fashionable each one of them is. It’s no secret that series creator Hirohiko Araki is in tune with the fashion world, and this comes through with his character designs. But what’s important about how each one of them is dressed? Araki recently opened up about his characters’ fashions during a talk at the recent Lucca Con in Italy, and he thinks about their fashion in a pretty surprising way.

As reported by @omitaichi on Twitter, who was in attendance, Araki surprisingly thinks about how comfortable each character would be when designing their clothing. It’s the most important thing when it comes to designing each of the characters.

As @omitaichi explains, Araki was asked about how fashion influences his work and went on to talk about school uniforms. He likes the Japanese school uniforms the most, so he decides to add little elements in with each series to make these uniforms unique (One example given was Giorno’s ladybug lapels). School uniforms are the “most comfortable” according to Araki, and he even mentioned about how he once read a manga about someone fighting in a desert in their school uniform and thus decided to incorporate them into his works.

Comfortable is certainly not a word one would immediately think of when looking at many of the elaborate looks of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but it does begin to make sense when many of the central JoJo characters are depicted in either school uniforms or somewhat pared down looks compared to many of their allies and enemies.

Comfort also plays into other famous stylistic elements of his work, such as each of the famous poses his characters make. You’ve got to be wearing comfortable clothes to bend your back that far, that’s for sure! It’s probably why so many fans are inspired to cosplay as characters from the series!

