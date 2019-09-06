JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producers Reveal Golden Wind’s Unexpected Challenges

Making an anime is difficult. It is especially difficult, we’re sure, for a franchise as popular as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that has so many fans chomping at the bit for any new content. With the fifth season now in the bag and being hailed as a universal success, Anime News Network had the opportunity to chat with producers Hiroyuki Omori and Takamitsu Sueyoshi and dig into what they felt were some of the most challenging aspects of creating the season overall.

One of the notable difficulties that Takamitsu jumped right into with the question was the utterly “bizarre” fashion of the fifth season. “One of the hurdles that we encountered starting with this series,” Sueyoshi noted, “was that all the clothing for each character became so fashionable right away, so we wondered how in the world we were going to put that into animation.” You will probably never see a human being walking around wearing a pink outfit that has a giant hole in the middle shaped like a heart but that is just par for the course in the JoJo franchise and the favorite outfit, clearly, of the current head of the Passione mob, Giorno Giovanna.

The other difficulty that both Omori and Sueyoshi noted in creating the season was the “soul swapping” aspect of the final episodes of Golden Wind. Noting this scenario as a “real challenge”, it was clearly an extremely confusing and intricate scene to attempt to animate and coordinate.

For those unfamiliar with this scene near the end of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Giorno and his friends have been overtaken by the ability of Silver Chariot Requiem, the amped up Stand of season three protagonist, Polnareff. With the boosted Stand swapping out the souls of those within its range, the protagonists, and the villain Diavolo, all found themselves in new bodies as they attempted to claim the “Requiem Arrow” for themselves. The scene alone wasn’t just confusing for the main characters, it’s clear that a lot of thought had to go into how to present this scene to audiences and make it easily understandable.

The fact that both Sueyoshi and Omori were able to portray such a scene, wherein Polnareff is trapped within the body of a talking turtle at one point, is certainly no small feat.

What was your favorite scene in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.