‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Season One is Now Streaming on Netflix

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises running today, and now fans have a new way to experience the anime adaptation of the series from the very beginning.

The first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is now streaming on Netflix in both its Japanese language release with English subtitles and English dub.

Season one of the series officially collects the first 26 episodes of the series, which also importantly contains the first two iterations of the series. One of the main draws of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is how Araki essentially reboots the series once one story has reached its end, and the first season of the series is a good example of this.

The first nine episodes of the series carry the subtitled Phantom Blood, and kick off the generations long feud between the Joestar family and famous villain Dio. But on Episode 10, the series enters a new era and jumps several years into the future and follows a new member of the Joestar family.

Part 2 of the series is titled Battle Tendency, and features an entirely set of protagonists and villains. Each era of the series reinvents itself in this way, and now that the series is streaming on Netflix there’s a good way to watch it all happen in whatever language you prefer.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current iteration of the series premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

