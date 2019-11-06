JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Unleashes Sexy Genderbent Golden Wind Cosplay

Each season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has its casualties. With Stardust Crusaders, it was the likes of Kakyoin, Abdul, and Iggy. With Phantom Blood, we lost our main protagonist with Jonathan Joestar dying at the hands of Dio Brando and his vampiric abilities. Today, we’re looking specifically at a casualty of the most recent season of JoJo, Golden Wind, with the former police officer turned gangster named Abbacchio. Not even Abbacchio’s Stand, Moody Blues, was enough to avoid fate and one fan has decided to give their own unique take on the first Golden Wind cast member to die.

Instagram User The Priestess shared her amazing cosplay that does a service to the member of Giorno and Bruno’s gang that was attempting to take over the Passione mob from the devilish grip of Diavolo, the villain that was ultimately responsible for Abbachio’s death:

Abbacchio, as mentioned, was killed prior to the main fight with Diavolo, with a hole punched through his upper torso thanks to the nigh unbeatable Stand that was King Crimson. Before his death however, the former police officer managed to give his friends a hint as to Diavolo’s true identity, which would eventually help them to defeat the leader of Passione when all was said and done.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.