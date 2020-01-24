JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Imagines Sixth Season Intro With Stone Ocean Fan Video

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have been waiting quite awhile for any news about a potential sixth season that would follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to clear her name, and fight Enemy Stands, in a maximum security prison. Stone Ocean acts as the next installment of the Joestar bloodline from Hirohiko Araki which has already completed its manga run but still awaits an anime adaptation to be announced. Now, one fan has taken matters into their own hands by creating their own version of a potential introduction for the Stone Ocean, using the music of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt to truly show off Jolyne Cujoh’s life.

As mentioned earlier, Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, traverse through a maximum security prison, aka the “Stone Ocean”, as they attempt to find a means of escape. What Jolyne slowly comes to realize is that the usual dangers of life in prison are exacerbated by a number of prionsers, and guards, wielding Stands themselves and set loose upon her and her friends as part of a plan that was enacted by a certain villain from beyond the grave. With both her life, and the life of her father Jotaro, hanging in the balance, this sixth installment introduces some of the strangest characters of the franchise to date.

Fans of the Hirohiko Araki series won’t have to wait too much longer to return to the world of the Joestars, though mums the word on when, or if, Jolyne’s story will come to life. The upcoming OVA, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, will be following the mangaka who was made popular thanks to the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

Stone Ocean, thanks to fans, has recently been in the news thanks to social media users spreading their desire to see this story adapted like wildfire across the internet. With the sixth season of JoJo having trended a number of times, we are hoping to hear news sooner rather than later about the franchise returning to screens.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.